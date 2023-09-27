[Breaking] N. Korea decides to expel US soldier Travis King

A man walks past a television showing a news broadcast featuring a photo of US soldier Travis King, who ran across the border into North Korea while part of a tour group visiting the Demilitarized Zone on South Korea's border on July 18. (AFP/Yonhap)

North Korea said Wednesday it will expel Travis King, a US soldier who has been detained in the North after running across the inter-Korean border in July.

"The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the US Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.