[Breaking] N. Korea decides to expel US soldier Travis King

[Breaking] N. Korea decides to expel US soldier Travis KingBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 27, 2023 - 19:12
North Korea said Wednesday it will expel Travis King, a US soldier who has been detained in the North after running across the inter-Korean border in July.
"The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the US Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.
