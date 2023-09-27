Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Is S. Korea dangerous for women?

    Is S. Korea dangerous for women?
  2. 2

    S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack

    S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack
  3. 3

    Do professors in Korea have too much power over students?

    Do professors in Korea have too much power over students?
  4. 4

    Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court

    Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
  5. 5

    Young swimmer enjoys self-fulfilling prophecy in gold medal-winning race

    Young swimmer enjoys self-fulfilling prophecy in gold medal-winning race
  6. 6

    Lee Jae-myung's arrest reprieve emboldens opposition fightback

    Lee Jae-myung's arrest reprieve emboldens opposition fightback
  7. 7

    S. Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre

    S. Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre
  8. 8

    [KH Explains] Lotte goes all-out to secure cash amid lackluster earnings

    [KH Explains] Lotte goes all-out to secure cash amid lackluster earnings
  9. 9

    New teachers’ manual bans recording devices in classrooms

    New teachers’ manual bans recording devices in classrooms
  10. 10

    ‘Do you know Dr. Hong?’ Moms say they wish they didn’t

    ‘Do you know Dr. Hong?’ Moms say they wish they didn’t
소아쌤

[Breaking] N. Korea decides to expel US soldier Travis King

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 27, 2023 - 19:12

    • Link copied

A man walks past a television showing a news broadcast featuring a photo of US soldier Travis King, who ran across the border into North Korea while part of a tour group visiting the Demilitarized Zone on South Korea's border on July 18. (AFP/Yonhap) A man walks past a television showing a news broadcast featuring a photo of US soldier Travis King, who ran across the border into North Korea while part of a tour group visiting the Demilitarized Zone on South Korea's border on July 18. (AFP/Yonhap)

North Korea said Wednesday it will expel Travis King, a US soldier who has been detained in the North after running across the inter-Korean border in July.

"The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the US Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.

Related Stories

More from Headlines