NewJeans sings 2023 Lol World Championship anthem

K-pop girl group NewJeans will sing the anthem of the 2023 League of Legends World Championship, “Gods,” according to Riot Games.

The anthem will be released on Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.

The game developer has worked with popular musical artists for the championship theme song for the past 10 years, such as Imagine Dragons, Zedd and Lil Nas X, but it is the first time it is collaborating with a K-pop artist.

Sebastien Najand, the head music producer of Riot Games, and Mako who produced the original soundtracks of the animation series “Arcane” took part in producing this year’s anthem.

“This was a new experience for us. We were happy getting to try out a new genre and sounds for this collaboration which carries both our group’s and LoL’s color,” said NewJeans in a press release.

The music video for “Gods" will follow the story of Korean pro-LoL player Kim Hyuk-kyu, also known as Deft.

The 2023 LoL World Championship, which kicks off on Oct. 10, is being held in Seoul for the first time in five years.