Hospital visits during Chuseok cost up to 50% more

Patients will have to pay up to 50 percent in additional charges when they go to hospitals or pharmacies during the Chuseok holiday, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said Wednesday.

The higher rates are applicable beginning on Sept. 28 and run over the Chuseok holiday period and through Oct. 3.

Additional charges ranging from 30 percent to 50 percent are applied in accordance with relevant government regulations, which require people to pay more while using medical facilities, including hospitals, dentistry, oriental medicine clinics, and pharmacies during holidays and at nighttime.

The rules require patients to pay 30 percent in additional charges when they consult doctors and get medicine at drug stores.

Extra charges of 50 percent are levied on those who are treated at emergency rooms at hospitals during the holidays or at night.

During the six-day holiday period, 500 emergency rooms, 200 public health centers, 4,000 hospitals, and 5,200 pharmacies nationwide are set to operate everyday as usual.

Patients can check the list of hospitals and pharmacies that will be open during the holidays by calling the Emergency Control Center at 119, local government call centers at 120, or the Ministry of Health and Welfare's call center at 129. More information can also be found on the E-Gen mobile app.

General medicine and medical supply kits, including digestive medicine, antipyretics and analgesics, cold medicine, pain relief patches, and more, are available at select convenience stores across the country.