Defense minister nominee vows to 'firmly punish' N. Korea in event of provocation

Most Popular
-
1
Is S. Korea dangerous for women?
-
2
S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack
-
3
Seoul prepares for first major military parade in ten years
-
4
Do professors in Korea have too much power over students?
-
5
Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
6
[Korea Beyond Korea] Early Koreanists 'on verge of extinction overseas'
-
7
Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
8
Young swimmer enjoys self-fulfilling prophecy in gold medal-winning race
-
9
S. Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre
-
10
Chief justice seat at top court left vacant amid Assembly chaos
Defense minister nominee vows to 'firmly punish' N. Korea in event of provocationBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 27, 2023 - 10:35
Defense Minister nominee Shin Won-sik vowed Wednesday to "firmly punish" North Korea in the event of military provocations and warned the regime will come to an end should it conduct a nuclear attack.
Shin, a ruling People Power Party lawmaker who retired as a three-star Army general and is known for his expertise in defense policy and military operations, made the remarks during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly.
"I will build a powerful defense posture that overwhelms the enemy," Shin said, noting that the North continues to threaten South Korea with various military provocations and preparations for a nuclear test.
"If North Korea attempts a nuclear attack, its regime will come to an end."
Shin, who is also known as a vocal supporter of President Yoon Suk Yeol's drive to bolster security ties with the United States, pledged to further bolster their alliance.
"I will strengthen joint South Korea-U.S. exercises and training," Shin said, adding he will also push to expand military cooperation with member nations of the United Nations Command and other friendly countries.
Noting the military's difficulties in hiring new recruits, Shin said he will develop future combat systems, such as those based on artificial intelligence, and improve working conditions for junior servicemen.
The parliamentary confirmation hearing is widely seen as a formality because his formal appointment does not require endorsement from the National Assembly.
In South Korea, the prime minister is the only Cabinet post that requires parliamentary approval. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
Home of ex-DP leader Song raided over cash-for-votes scandal
-
Yoon plans state visits to UK, Netherlands later this year