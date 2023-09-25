The many regional flavors of songpyeon, a Korean holiday dessert

Most Popular
-
1
N. Korea decides to expel US soldier Travis King
-
2
Traffic jammed on highways ahead of extended Chuseok holiday
-
3
N. Korea stipulates nuclear force-building policy in constitution
-
4
Traffic jam expected to ease late Thursday, 1st day of Chuseok holiday
-
5
Chuseok food cost hits all-time high
-
6
[Graphic News] 8 out of 10 expats ‘satisfied’ with life in S. Korea
-
7
Action-packed series lined up for Chuseok
-
8
N.Korea could use nuclear weapons at any stage of conflict: Pentagon
-
9
Exhibition 'Hanbok, Revisited' offers modern tastes on traditional Korean clothing
-
10
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink tops 1.5b views with ‘How You Like That’ dance video
The many regional flavors of songpyeon, a Korean holiday dessertBy Park Ye-eun
Published : Sept. 29, 2023 - 16:01
Chuseok is a time for enjoying many different traditional foods in Korea. Among them, one of the must-have sweet treats is songpyeon.
Songpyeon is a Korean traditional rice cake, or tteok, with filling that varies from region to region.
Vibrant five-colored songpyeon of Seoul
Seoul-style songpyeon are colorful and small, while most of the images of songpyeon that people know well are osaek songpyeon.
Osaek, or five-colored, songpyeon is traditionally dyed with natural colorants including omija, gardenia and mugwort. These small songpyeon are half-moon shaped and stuffed with sweet filling such as sesame seeds and sugar.
Potato songpyeon in Gangwon Province
Gangwon Province is known for its potatoes, or gamja in Korean. As the name suggests, Gangwon Province's gamja songpyeon is made from potato starch instead of the usual rice flour. In particular, it has a chewy and nutty flavor due to its red bean or kidney bean filling. People leave their handprints on the songpyeon. In the northern regions, they also make it by steaming frozen potatoes.
Pumpkin songpyeon in North and South Chungcheong Provinces
North and South Chungcheong Provinces have been known since ancient times for pumpkin farming, and are famous for hobak, or pumpkin songpyeon. Hobak songpyeon is made by either mixing powdered or steamed pumpkin with rice dough. These songpyeon are shaped like pumpkins and boast a vivid yellow hue, and stuffed with sesame and chestnuts.
Ramie songpyeon in North and South Jeolla Provinces
In North and South Jeolla Provinces, a lot of ramie is grown in Yeonggwang and Goheung. Mosi, or ramie, songpyeon is made by boiling ramie leaves and mixing them with rice flour dough. Its stuffing is made from various ingredients that suits all tastes, including beans, red beans, chestnuts, jujubes and sesame seeds. With ramie leaves, it is chewy and can go for a long time without congealing.
Arrowroot songpyeon in North and South Gyeongsang Provinces
Chik, or arrowroot, songpyeon features a sweet and bitter taste along with a unique scent. Its rice-based paste is mixed with arrowroot powder and then stuffed with kidney beans and red beans. Also, Gyeongsang-style songpyeon is characterized by its homely look and large size compared to songpyeon from other regions.
Green pea songpyeon in Jeju Island
Green pea, or nokdu, songyeon is enjoyed in Jeju Island, which is characterized by its green stuffing. Rather than the typical half-moon-shape, nokdu songyeon has the shape of a flat flying saucer.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon hosts luncheon meeting with Korean atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima on Chuseok
-
N.Korea could use nuclear weapons at any stage of conflict: Pentagon
-
Memorials commemorating Itaewon crowd crush to be erected at accident site