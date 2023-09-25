Explore the culture of Joseon during Chuseok

Gyeonghoeru (Royal Banquet Hall) at Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul. (Gyeongbokgung Palace Management Office) Gyeonghoeru (Royal Banquet Hall) at Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul. (Gyeongbokgung Palace Management Office)

In celebration of Chuseok, a traditional Korean holiday, major cultural tourist attractions such as palaces, Jongmyo Shrine and Joseon Royal Tombs will be open to the public for free. According to the Cultural Heritage Administration, four major palaces (Gyeongbokgung Palace, Changdeokgung Palace, Deoksugung Palace and Changgyeonggung Palace) of Joseon, Jongmyo Shrine and the royal tombs of Joseon will all be open to the public for free from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3.

The traditional changing of the royal guards’ ceremony at Gyeongbokgung Palace. (Gyeongbokgung Palace Management Office) The traditional changing of the royal guards’ ceremony at Gyeongbokgung Palace. (Gyeongbokgung Palace Management Office)

While Jongmyo Shrine usually operates on a reservation basis, during this period, visitors can freely explore it. The traditional changing of the royal guards’ ceremony at Gyeongbokgung Palace, which showcases the culture of the royal guards from the Joseon era, will continue as usual. Normally, these palaces and royal tombs are closed on either Mondays or Tuesdays, but during this holiday, they will all remain open and then close on Oct. 4. From Sept. 27 to Oct. 31, the 2023 Autumn Palace Culture Festival, which includes the representative online program Everyone's Pungsokdo, will be available for advance access.

This captured image is part of "Everyone's Pungsokdo" which was drawn in 2022. (Cultural Heritage Administration) This captured image is part of "Everyone's Pungsokdo" which was drawn in 2022. (Cultural Heritage Administration)