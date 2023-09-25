Explore the culture of Joseon during Chuseok

Most Popular
Explore the culture of Joseon during ChuseokBy Cho Min-jeong
Published : Sept. 28, 2023 - 16:01
In celebration of Chuseok, a traditional Korean holiday, major cultural tourist attractions such as palaces, Jongmyo Shrine and Joseon Royal Tombs will be open to the public for free.
According to the Cultural Heritage Administration, four major palaces (Gyeongbokgung Palace, Changdeokgung Palace, Deoksugung Palace and Changgyeonggung Palace) of Joseon, Jongmyo Shrine and the royal tombs of Joseon will all be open to the public for free from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3.
While Jongmyo Shrine usually operates on a reservation basis, during this period, visitors can freely explore it. The traditional changing of the royal guards’ ceremony at Gyeongbokgung Palace, which showcases the culture of the royal guards from the Joseon era, will continue as usual.
Normally, these palaces and royal tombs are closed on either Mondays or Tuesdays, but during this holiday, they will all remain open and then close on Oct. 4.
From Sept. 27 to Oct. 31, the 2023 Autumn Palace Culture Festival, which includes the representative online program Everyone's Pungsokdo, will be available for advance access.
Everyone's Pungsokdo is a participatory program where visitors can create their own character from the Joseon era. An English version will also be introduced for foreigners starting from this year.
Various cultural and experiential events will take place at cultural institutions across the country to celebrate Chuseok.
The National Intangible Heritage Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, will offer an Intangible Cultural Heritage folk playground on Sept. 30, where visitors can experience various traditional games like archery, top-spinning, and "ddakji," a traditional Korean game played using folded paper tiles.
Visitors can also make traditional fans and saucers by making a reservation until Sept 27. Admission is free, including materials.
The National Daegu Museum will operate a traditional folk play experience space from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, where visitors can participate in activities like arrow shooting, jumping rope, and traditional games like "yutnori" and "jegichagi."
