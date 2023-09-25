[Photo News] Dondeokjeon reopens after century

Most Popular
[Photo News] Dondeokjeon reopens after centuryBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Sept. 25, 2023 - 15:37
Dondeokjeon, a Western-style building next to Deoksugung in central Seoul, opens to the public Tuesday after a six-year restoration. The building was once used as a royal guesthouse and venue for diplomatic events during the Korean Empire (1897-1910). The two-story structure, built between 1902 and 1903 during the reign of King Gojong to commemorate the 40th anniversary of his enthronement, was destroyed by the Japanese in the 1920s. The Japanese subsequently turned the palace into a children's amusement park in the 1930s. (Cultural Heritage Administration)
