French drama series wins Grand Prize at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023

French drama series wins Grand Prize at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023By Hwang Joo-young
Published : Sept. 22, 2023 - 17:23
The French drama series titled “The Fragile Colossus” received the Grand Prize at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2023 on Thursday.
SIDA 2023 honored a total of 11 drama series as well as 15 actors, screenwriters and directors from around the world in a ceremony held at KBS Hall in Seoul.
The French drama series was praised for its in-depth depiction of sexual violence.
The plot of “The Fragile Colossus” revolves around Sebastien, a former rugby player who was sexually assaulted as a teen. As an adult, he meets a boy suffering the same violence and tries to help him.
Along with the Grand Prize, the series' Stephanie Murat and Aude Marcle received the Best Director and Best Screenwriter Awards, respectively.
The Seoul International Drama Awards, hosted by the Seoul Drama Awards Organizing Committee and the Korean Broadcasters Association since 2006, recognize excellence in drama series worldwide.
This year, a total of 344 drama series from 44 countries, aired between May 2022 and April 2023, were reviewed for the awards.
Among South Korean drama series, “Reborn Rich" by Studio Lululala and aired by ENA, a local cable channel, received the Best Miniseries award in the International Competition category.
This year's Golden Bird Prize, the highest award in the International Invitation category, went to Arc-media’s “Big Bet” and actor Choi Min-sik, who played Cha Mu-sik, the male protagonist in “Big Bet.”
In the Korean Drama Competition category, the Outstanding Korean Drama awards went to Astory’s “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” aired by ENA, and Hwa & Dam Pictures’ “The Glory,” distributed by Netflix.
The Outstanding Korean Actor award went to actor Lee Sung-min who played Jin Yang-cheol of “Reborn Rich.”
