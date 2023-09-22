French drama series wins Grand Prize at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023

Executive producer Sydney Gallonde of "The Fragile Colossus" holds up a flower bouquet during the Seoul International Drama Awards 2023 awards ceremony held at KBS Hall in Seoul on Thursday. (Seoul Drama Awards Organizing Committee)

The French drama series titled “The Fragile Colossus” received the Grand Prize at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2023 on Thursday.

SIDA 2023 honored a total of 11 drama series as well as 15 actors, screenwriters and directors from around the world in a ceremony held at KBS Hall in Seoul.

The French drama series was praised for its in-depth depiction of sexual violence.

The plot of “The Fragile Colossus” revolves around Sebastien, a former rugby player who was sexually assaulted as a teen. As an adult, he meets a boy suffering the same violence and tries to help him.

Along with the Grand Prize, the series' Stephanie Murat and Aude Marcle received the Best Director and Best Screenwriter Awards, respectively.

The Seoul International Drama Awards, hosted by the Seoul Drama Awards Organizing Committee and the Korean Broadcasters Association since 2006, recognize excellence in drama series worldwide.

This year, a total of 344 drama series from 44 countries, aired between May 2022 and April 2023, were reviewed for the awards.

Among South Korean drama series, “Reborn Rich" by Studio Lululala and aired by ENA, a local cable channel, received the Best Miniseries award in the International Competition category.