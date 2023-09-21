Art:Gwangju:23 kicks off with special exhibitions

Gwangju city’s annual art fair, Art:Gwangju:23, kicked off Thursday at the Kimdaejung Convention Center with 105 galleries participating. Some 13 booths are dedicated to special exhibitions.

The 14th edition of the art fair in the southwestern city is hosted by the city government and run by the Gwangju Branch of Korean Fine Arts Association. The four-day art fair includes culture talks by Kim Byung-hun, director of Sochon Art Factory, and Yoon Byung-hak, director of Chungjang 22, a cultural center for exhibitions and artist residency.

Among the works shown at the fair are “My Window d" by David Hockney, Lee Kang-so’s painting “From and Island-07117” and avant-garde artist Lee Kun-yong’s “The Method of Drawing 76-3.”

Herald Auction, an affiliate of Herald Corp., is presenting works by Gwangju-based painter Lim Nam-jin who is known for her sarcastic depictions of an ordinary life, using techniques of traditional Buddhist scroll painting.