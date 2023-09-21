Han Sung Motors wins five trophies in Mercedes-Benz Korea contest

Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mattias Vaitl (middle) poses with the final winners of “2023 Korea TechMasters,” a technical skills competition held at the Mercedes-Benz Korea Training Academy in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. (Han Sung Motor)

Han Sung Motor, the local importer and distributor of Mercedes-Benz, said Thursday it has won five events in this year’s “Korea TechMaster,” a technician competition held by the German brand.

Since 2007, Mercedes-Benz Korea has run the Korea TechMaster competition every two years with the aim of further ramping up the brand’s expertise and customer services.

Following the preliminary round attended by 969 service center employees, only 40 people remained in the final tournaments held this month.

In this year’s contest, Han Sung Motor has participated in seven events, eventually winning five trophies in the auto body, paint, service adviser, EQ technician, and EQ service adviser sectors.

Victories in the newly added Body and EQ Experts games are more meaningful as they acknowledge Han Sung Motor’s cutting-edge technology in both combustion engines and electric cars.

Even outside the country, the company also has been awarded the first prize for its maintenance services in the 2010 and 2016 Global TechMaster contest.

Han Sung Motor has the largest network among Mercedes-Benz importers in Korea, operating 22 nationwide service centers.

“We have once again been recognized for our technology in this year’s Korea TechMaster competition, sweeping five trophies,” said Ulf Ausprung, CEO of Han Sung Motors. “We will continue to support strategic education programs to provide quality services to our customers.”