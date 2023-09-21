[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose only one to renew with label: report

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose only one to renew with label: reportBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Sept. 21, 2023 - 17:32
Of the four members of Blackpink, only Rose renewed her contract with label YG Entertainment, according to a local media report on Thursday.
The rest of the foursome will find new agencies but are likely to set aside six months out of a year for group activities, it added.
The management firm denied reports that it is still in discussion with all four members. The quartet’s exclusive contract with YG expired in early August.
Although fans have been awaiting confirmation on whether the superstars would resign with the label, they stayed quiet on the matter during their final concert in Seoul last weekend that wrapped up its world tour that drew over 1.8 million audiences in total. Jennie, however, hinted fans that they will carry on as a group, saying “We will continue to be cool Blackpink,” at the live show.
Stray Kids’ members to miss activities after fender-bender
Three members of Stray Kids had a minor traffic collision Wednesday on their way home, according to label JYP Entertainment on Thursday.
Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin suffered slight muscle pains and contusions but will cancel pending activities including attending a fashion show in Milan. Bang Chan, Changbin and Han left for New York on Thursday to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival, an annual event that will be headlined by Jungkook of BTS this year.
Meanwhile, the band is set to hold a concert in Seoul on Oct. 21-22 followed by one in Tokyo. The eight-member act is putting together an album that is expected to be rolled out in November, about five months after its third studio album “Five-Star” that notched top spot on Billboard 200.
Seventeen lays put promotion plan for 11th EP
A timetable for promotional activities for Seventeen’s upcoming EP was uploaded on Thursday.
Fashioned after a that of a festival, the scheduler showed that the band has put together a series of teaser contents for 11th EP “Seventeenth in Heaven,” such as a livestream and a special episode of its original show “Going Seventeen.”
Seventeen Street, an offline event held in April that attracted over 150,000 visitors, was in the lineup again as well as a mysterious phrase “SVT Right Here @ Everywhere” piqued the interests of fans.
The 13-member act’s mini album will be released on Oct. 23, approximately six months after its previous EP “FML” that rewrote the K-pop album sales record at 6.2 million units.
Kim Jaehwan to tour Asia, drop album
Kim Jaehwan will visit fans across Asia starting in Taipei next month, said agency WakeOne Entertainment on Thursday.
The tour will bring him to multiple destinations including Bangkok, Thailand followed by a new album that is due out in December. His last album was the sixth EP “J.A.M” from June and greeted fans in Asia until early this month.
The musician debuted as a member of Wanna One in 2017 through the second season of survival audition show “Produce 101” and went solo in May 2019, four months after the project team disbanded.
