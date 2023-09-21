[Photo News] For 2030 Busan World Expo

Hyundai Motor Group is promoting South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan with the automaker's electric vehicles -- the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 -- bearing the slogan "Busan is ready" near Duffy Square, north of New York's Times Square. The Group has been driving the specially painted vehicles around the city during the UN General Assembly, which is taking place in the city this week. (Hyundai Motor Group)