Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Assembly to vote on opposition leader's arrest after Yoon approval

    Assembly to vote on opposition leader's arrest after Yoon approval
  2. 2

    What drove Korea's once-revered teachers to despair?

    What drove Korea's once-revered teachers to despair?
  3. 3

    Mass stabbing fears set off stampede in Seoul subway

    Mass stabbing fears set off stampede in Seoul subway
  4. 4

    20 companies pay fines rather than pay for day care

    20 companies pay fines rather than pay for day care
  5. 5

    Yoon says arms deal between N. Korea, Russia would be 'direct provocation' against S. Korea

    Yoon says arms deal between N. Korea, Russia would be 'direct provocation' against S. Korea
  6. 6

    [KH Explains] Why Korean battery makers’ mass hiring still ‘not enough’ for tech race

    [KH Explains] Why Korean battery makers’ mass hiring still ‘not enough’ for tech race
  7. 7

    Yoon, UN chief reaffirm cooperation on NK denuclearization, human rights

    Yoon, UN chief reaffirm cooperation on NK denuclearization, human rights
  8. 8

    Opposition leader could face arrest as his fate hangs in balance

    Opposition leader could face arrest as his fate hangs in balance
  9. 9

    Lamborghini driver suspect sent to prosecutors over parking dispute in Gangnam

    Lamborghini driver suspect sent to prosecutors over parking dispute in Gangnam
  10. 10

    Over 2,000 subway passengers injured in Seoul over 5 years

    Over 2,000 subway passengers injured in Seoul over 5 years
지나쌤

Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 21, 2023 - 09:38

    • Link copied

South Korea’s KF-16 fighter jet (Air Force) South Korea’s KF-16 fighter jet (Air Force)

A KF-16 fighter jet crashed during takeoff from its base in the southwestern county of Seosan on Thursday, and the lone pilot safely ejected before being taken to a hospital, the Air Force said.

The jet belonging to the 20th Fighter Wing went down at the base in Seosan, some 120 kilometers southwest of Seoul, at 8:20 a.m. while taking off on an unspecified mission, the Air Force said.

"The pilot has made an emergency ejection and is safe," the Air Force said in a text message to reporters.

No civilian damage was reported as the accident occurred within the base.

The Air Force has formed a taskforce to determine the exact cause of the crash. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines