Most Popular
-
1
Assembly to vote on opposition leader's arrest after Yoon approval
-
2
What drove Korea's once-revered teachers to despair?
-
3
Mass stabbing fears set off stampede in Seoul subway
-
4
20 companies pay fines rather than pay for day care
-
5
Yoon says arms deal between N. Korea, Russia would be 'direct provocation' against S. Korea
-
6
[KH Explains] Why Korean battery makers’ mass hiring still ‘not enough’ for tech race
-
7
Yoon, UN chief reaffirm cooperation on NK denuclearization, human rights
-
8
Opposition leader could face arrest as his fate hangs in balance
-
9
Lamborghini driver suspect sent to prosecutors over parking dispute in Gangnam
-
10
Over 2,000 subway passengers injured in Seoul over 5 years
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escapeBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 21, 2023 - 09:38
A KF-16 fighter jet crashed during takeoff from its base in the southwestern county of Seosan on Thursday, and the lone pilot safely ejected before being taken to a hospital, the Air Force said.
The jet belonging to the 20th Fighter Wing went down at the base in Seosan, some 120 kilometers southwest of Seoul, at 8:20 a.m. while taking off on an unspecified mission, the Air Force said.
"The pilot has made an emergency ejection and is safe," the Air Force said in a text message to reporters.
No civilian damage was reported as the accident occurred within the base.
The Air Force has formed a taskforce to determine the exact cause of the crash. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon condemns NK-Russia military cooperation as 'direct provocation' to Seoul
-
Parliament to vote on motions on opposition leader's arrest, PM's dismissal
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape