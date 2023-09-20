Mass stabbing fears set off stampede in Seoul subway

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly to vote on opposition leader's arrest after Yoon approval
-
2
What drove Korea's once-revered teachers to despair?
-
3
Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of US detainees from Iran
-
4
Another arrest warrant sought for Actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug use
-
5
Lee Hyori heats up Hyundai Card's Da Vinci Motel fest with solo performance
-
6
[KH Explains] Why Korean battery makers’ mass hiring still ‘not enough’ for tech race
-
7
Uzbek man risks life to save Korean woman from blaze
-
8
20 companies pay fines rather than pay for day care
-
9
Star chefs collaborate for 'Taste of Seoul 2023'
-
10
South Korea frees Iran funds
Mass stabbing fears set off stampede in Seoul subwayBy Moon Ki Hoon
Published : Sept. 20, 2023 - 15:43
Commuters on Seoul Metro Line No. 2 were thrown into a frenzy on Sept. 6 when a man was seen shoving people and plunging through the crowded train. The incident, captured by security cameras, unfolded at 8:22 a.m. at Euljiro 4-ga Station during the morning rush hour, highlighting fears riding high following a spate of seemingly random attacks against strangers that rattled the nation throughout the summer.
Footage obtained by Seoul Jungbu Police Station shows the suspect in a black hoodie and mask forcefully pushing through passengers as he strides across the train aisle. The man's actions sent passengers scattering in panic, leading to a stampede inside the train and toward the station exit.
Twenty-one individuals were reportedly injured as a result of the mayhem. Train operations were also halted, causing a delay of approximately six minutes.
Following a review of the security camera footage, the police apprehended the suspect near his Seoul residence on Tuesday. He now faces charges of injury resulting from violence and interference with business operations.
Upon questioning, the suspect reportedly stated he was merely attempting to walk through the crowd, and had no intentions of causing harm. He had a medical history of mental disorder, according to the police.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon, UN chief reaffirm cooperation on NK denuclearization, human rights
-
US energy firm to appeal court decision in favor of KEPCO, KHNP over nuclear reactor exports
-
Opposition leader could face arrest as his fate hangs in balance