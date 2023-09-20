Mass stabbing fears set off stampede in Seoul subway

Commuters on Seoul Metro Line No. 2 were thrown into a frenzy on Sept. 6 when a man was seen shoving people and plunging through the crowded train. The incident, captured by security cameras, unfolded at 8:22 a.m. at Euljiro 4-ga Station during the morning rush hour, highlighting fears riding high following a spate of seemingly random attacks against strangers that rattled the nation throughout the summer.

Footage obtained by Seoul Jungbu Police Station shows the suspect in a black hoodie and mask forcefully pushing through passengers as he strides across the train aisle. The man's actions sent passengers scattering in panic, leading to a stampede inside the train and toward the station exit.