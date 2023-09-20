Home

Seventeen to drop 'Seventeenth Heaven' on Oct. 23

By Choi Ji-won

Published : Sept. 20, 2023 - 14:49

Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment) Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment)

Boy band Seventeen is set for a grand finale to a busy year with its 11th EP "Seventeenth Heaven," its agency announced Wednesday.

Pledis Entertainment said the group's next release would be "Seventeenth Heaven" on Oct. 23.

The agency unveiled a poster that showed a red festival wristband with Seventeen's name and the new album title written around it.

"Seventeenth Heaven" will be the group's first release since its record-setting album "FML" in April. The album racked up 4.55 million units in a week, the highest first-week sales in K-pop history. It went onto become the first Korean album ever to sell over 6 million copies in accumulation.

Seventeen is currently on an Asian tour. Having begun in Seoul in July, the latest shows were held in Tokyo on Sept. 6-7 and the group is expected to hold concerts in around four more cities in Japan between November and December. Rounding out in Japan, the group will stop by Thailand, the last destination this year, and continue the series in Philippines and Macao in January.

A teaser poster for Seventeen's new album, 11th EP A teaser poster for Seventeen's new album, 11th EP "Seventeenth Heaven." (Pledis Entertainment)

