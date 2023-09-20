[Photo News] Jongga kimchi pop-up in London

Most Popular
[Photo News] Jongga kimchi pop-up in LondonBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 20, 2023 - 11:47
South Korean food giant Daesang said Wednesday it will be operating a pop-up store in London, England, from Saturday to Oct. 8, following the increase in demand for Europeans to consume kimchi. In the pop-up, various international dishes paired with Daesang's flagship Jongga kimchi products, such as kimchi tacos, will be sold, and, in the sidelines, an exhibition showcasing kimchi's fermentation process will be presented. According to Daesang, domestic exports of kimchi to Europe has risen by 17 percent in average, annually, from 2017 to 2022. (Daesang)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
