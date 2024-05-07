[Photo News] Kia EV3

Most Popular
[Photo News] Kia EV3By Korea Herald
Published : May 7, 2024 - 13:56
Kia on Tuesday released teaser images of the Kia EV3, the automaker's upcoming all-electric sports utility vehicle slated to hit the global market in the second half of this year. Kia expects the EV3, which will mark the Korean brand's third EV following the EV6 and EV9, to spearhead the mass adoption of EVs as it will be its most affordable model so far. The automaker will unveil the specifications of the EV3 through a global premiere on May 23. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
