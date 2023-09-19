[Herald Design Forum 2023] Putting yourself in different culture enriches you as architect: Diébédo Francis Kéré, Lina Ghotmeh

Living in different cultures away from their homeland have helped globally acclaimed architects Diébédo Francis Kéré and Lina Ghotmeh think about what they can do in their city as an architect.

“When we are in one place, we take it for granted. I am sure here in Seoul, if you think about the metro and everything, you will think they are normal for you. But for me, it is not normal, so I am curious to explore it,” Kéré said at the “Special Talk: Design for Coexistence” session held during the Herald Design Forum 2023 held Tuesday at the Shilla Seoul.

“Being curious is fundamental if you want to make things that bring changes (to a community). I am always looking what is available and how people have achieved this,” said the Pritzker-winning architect.

Born into a village chief’s family in Burkina Faso in Africa, Kéré left his hometown to study architecture in Germany. When he returned, the architect built Gando Primary School, which was built in collaboration with local residents and has a lot of light coming in despite being built with clay.