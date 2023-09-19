[Photo News] Crown princes' building

Most Popular
[Photo News] Crown princes' buildingBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Sept. 19, 2023 - 14:08
Gyejodang, a part of Gyeongbokgung where the Joseon crown princes attended to state affairs and hosted banquets, opens to the public Wednesday after a six-year restoration.
Built in 1443 during King Sejong's reign, the original Gyejodang was completely destroyed by the Japanese in around 1910 after Japan's annexation of Korea.
Traditional materials and building techniques were used in the restoration, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration. (Cultural Heritage Administration)
