Uzbek man, 40, risks life to save Korean woman, 69, from blaze

Firefighters respond to a fire that broke out in a restaurant on Monday at 6:44 p.m. in Bukbudong, Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province. (South Gyeongsang Province Fire Department)

An Uzbek man, aged 40, risked his life to rescue a Korean woman, aged 69, from a blaze that broke out in a restaurant in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, Monday.

According to the South Gyeongsang Province Fire Department, a fire broke out in a restaurant run by an older couple in Bukbu-dong, Yangsan, around 6:44 p.m. on Monday. Witnessing the sound of an explosion, broken glass and flames in the restaurant, someone called 119.

Meanwhile, however, the woman was alone in the restaurant as the flames suddenly spread. She suffered burns and remained collapsed and in critical condition, according to the fire department.

The woman's husband, in his 70s, had briefly left the restaurant, and was unable to enter it due to the raging fire. At that moment, the Uzbekistan national, who lived in a neighboring villa building, rushed straight into the blazing restaurant and rescued the woman.

The fire engulfed the entire restaurant and nearby cars. It was fully extinguished by firefighters by 7:11 p.m., causing damage estimated to be worth 80 million won ($60,419).

Currently, the woman is receiving treatment in the hospital for second-degree burns all over her body, and her husband also received treatment for injuries incurred in the fire. The man who rescued her sustained minor injuries from broken glass, and received first aid at the scene before returning home.

The fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire.