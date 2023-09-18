[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에서 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈범위, 폭넓음, 다양함〉

1. generic [dʒənérik] 통칭하는, 복제약의

예를 들어 facial tissue라는 표현은 특정 상표인 Kleenex보다 더 generic한 말이라고 할 수 있다. 마찬가지로 약품의 경우 painkiller(진통제)는 Tylenol보다 generic한 말이라고 할 수 있는데, 이처럼 같은 성분을 사용하여 효과는 비슷하나 상표가 없는 약을 generic drug이라고 한다. 보통 ‘복제약’이라고 번역한다.

A good way to save money is by purchasing generic versions of drugs such as Tylenol or Advil.

돈을 절약하는 좋은 방법은 타이레놀이나 애드빌 같은 약의 복제약을 구입하는 것이다.

● 파이저사는 경쟁사가 비아그라 복제약을 팔지 못하도록 소송을 했다.

Pfizer sued to prevent its competitor from selling a generic version of Viagra.

2. motley [mɑ́tli] 잡다한

서로 어울리지 않는 것들이 잡다하게 모여 있는 모양을 가리킨다.

I was expecting to see a bunch of teenage girls at the concert but was pleasantly surprised at the motley collection of fans, including young and old, male and female, conservative and eccentric.

콘서트에 소녀 팬들만 좀 있을 줄 알았는데 남녀노소, 평범한 사람, 특이한 사람을 포함하는 다양한 팬들이 모여서 놀랍고도 기뻤다.

● 오래된 차고는 녹슨 공구와 타이어, 자동차 부품 등 잡다한 것들로 가득 차 있었다.

The old garage was filled with a motley assortment of rusted tools, car tires and spare parts.

3. multifaceted [mʌ́ltai fǽsitid] 다면적인

multi+faceted(face와 같은 어원)로 구성되었으며, ‘여러 측면이 존재하다’, ‘다면적이다’라는 뜻으로 쓴다.

A multifaceted approach to problem solving is probably better than putting all your eggs into one basket.

문제 해결을 위해서는 계란을 한 바구니에 담는 것보다 다면적인 접근이 더 나을 수 있다.

● 미식 축구 코치는 런, 패스, 트릭 플레이 등으로 구성된 다양한 전술을 성공적으로 구사했다.

The football coach successfully implemented a multifaceted game plan consisting of runs, passes and trick plays.

4. rampant [rǽmpənt] 횡행하는

사자가 앞발을 들고 있는 모습을 그려 넣은 서양의 문장(紋章)을 볼 수 있는데 이를 Lion Rampant라고 부른다. rampant는 원래 앞발을 들고 있는 동물의 자세를 의미했는데, 그런 자세가 주는 위협적인 느낌에서 유래하여 ‘통제를 받지 않는’, ‘통제되지 않고 만연한’이라는 뜻을 지닌다. 주로 안 좋은 것이 만연해 있다는 뜻으로 쓰는 단어다.

The independent report on police corruption determined that the most rampant offense was the accepting of bribes.

경찰 비리에 관한 독립 기관의 보고서는 가장 만연한 범죄는 뇌물수수라고 단정지었다.

● ABC 테크가 자금 사정 악화로 곧 법정관리를 신청할 것이라는 소문이 시장에 파다했다.

Rumors were rampant that a cash-strapped ABC Tech. would file for court receivership shortly.

〈분명함, 모호함〉

1. ballpark [bɔ́ːlpɑ̀ːrk] 대략 추산한

야구장(ballpark)에서 관중 수를 추정하는 것처럼 ‘대략 추산한다’는 의미다.

While we won’t know the exact cost until the construction is complete, I can certainly give you a ballpark figure based on previous projects.

건설이 끝날 때까지 정확한 비용을 알 수 없지만, 기존 사업을 근거로 대략적인 숫자는 드릴 수 있습니다.

● 올 회계연도가 반쯤 지난 상태에서 전체 연도 성장률의 대략적인 예상치는 8%이다.

With the fiscal year half way over, a ballpark estimate for the full year growth rate is 8%.

2. dubious [djúːbiəs] 미심쩍은, 불확실한

‘의심한다’는 뜻의 doubt는 ‘둘’을 뜻하는 duo와 같은 어원으로, 둘 중에서 결정하지 못해 불확실하다는 의미가 담겨 있다. 이들과 어원이 같은 dubious도 의심스럽고 불확실한 것을 강조할 때 쓰는 단어다. 특히 dubious honor처럼 영광이나 혜택을 뜻하는 단어와 같이 쓰면 영광이나 혜택이 되지 못한다는 의미를 지닌다.

Reckless business expansion and dubious accounting practices caused Korea's 1997 financial crisis.

무분별한 사업 확대와 불투명한 회계 관행이 한국의 IMF 위기를 가져왔다.

● 한국은 세계에서 초과 근무를 가장 많이 하는 국가라는 별로 자랑거리가 못 되는 사실로 유명하다.

Korea has the dubious distinction of having the most overworked population of all the countries in the world.