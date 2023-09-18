[Herald Interview] R&B musician Sole is proud of how far she has come

For singer-songwriter Sole, the last year has been a transformative period, opening up new challenges that she wouldn't have taken on before. One big challenge was creating her album, "A Love Supreme," which consists of remakes of original songs by other artists. The album was released Monday.

A self-made musician who built her career up from the bottom, Sole has always tried to keep moving forward since her debut in 2017. Last year, just when she felt she had achieved stability in her life and career, she was hit by an unanticipated mental breakdown.

"I suffered from panic attacks early last year. It brought a lot of changes into my life. I've never felt mentally unstable before. It was unexpected and I couldn't understand why I was being so affected at first. It was then that I went through a period of introspection and thought about how I was really doing," the singer said during a joint interview at the Amoeba Culture building in Seoul on Monday.

Sole started making music early in life. She spent much of her late teens and early 20s applying for TV audition shows like "Super Star K" and "Voice Korea." Despite failing to make her big break at the time, Sole flew to Seoul from her hometown of Busan to pursue her dreams in the larger music scene.

With her unique yet trendy voice and distinguished songwriting talent, Sole quickly caught the public's attention. With her 2017 debut single, "Ride," she got off to a smooth start, and with the release of "Slow" in 2018, she made it big as one of the most anticipated R&B singers in Korea.

In 2020, Sole joined Dynamic Duo's label, Amoeba Culture, becoming a core part of their star-studded roster of R&B and hip-hop artists.

Since then, Sole has worked almost ceaselessly, releasing her own singles every few months, while teaming up with other artists. Sole demonstrated remarkable chemistry with musicians across all kinds of genres, from ballad singers to hip-hop stars, and she quickly became one of the most sought-after feature artists.

As a confident and fun-loving person, Sole thought she was doing fine. But deep down, her energy was being drained.

"I was thinking and worrying too much. I never used to stay at home before. I worked hard and played hard, and I think it had been weighing me down and I didn't realize it," she said.

Thanks to a swift and professional response from her company, she was able to get the right treatment to help her recover. She learned then that, whether life was good or bad, rest was necessary every now and then.

Discovering the right pace in life and learning to manage it, Sole opened herself up to new opportunities, including her first regular variety show spot on "Hangout with Yoo" last year. She debuted as part of the show's project girl group, WSG Wannabe, and its sub-unit quartet, 4Fire.

"Before the show, my music was mostly about telling my own story. But getting to know the public through the program, I came to think more about what people would like and want," she said.

This shift in her mindset was what led to the creation of her latest EP, "A Supreme Love," Sole continued.