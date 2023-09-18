Seoul to build domed baseball stadium, massive convention center in Jamsil

A domed baseball stadium and convention center will be built in Jamsil as part of Seoul City’s initiative to develop the area in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, the city government said Monday.

As part of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon’s eight-day trip to Canada and the US, Oh announced the city’s plans to build a domed baseball stadium and convention center after visiting the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Saturday.

The Rogers Centre is a multi-purpose baseball stadium and is home to the Toronto Blue Jays, where Korean baseball player Ryu Hyun-jin is based. It has a total of 41,000 seats and is also famous for the Toronto Marriot City Centre Hotel located inside the stadium, allowing guests to watch baseball games from inside their rooms.

The city government plans to develop a baseball stadium modeled after the Rogers Centre and hopes to host international sports events, as well as domestic ones. Along with more than 30,000 seats, the stadium will be built in the form of a dome so that sports games can be held without being affected by weather conditions. During the offseason, other events such as large-scale performances can be held inside the stadium.

Inside the stadium, a concourse that stretches around the entire stadium and premium box seats will be installed. Like the Rogers Centre, the city government also plans to build a hotel inside the stadium to provide a unique experience to the stadium’s visitors.