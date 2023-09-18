Star chefs collaborate for 'Taste of Seoul 2023'

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is hosting “Taste of Seoul 2023,” a weeklong event that runs through Friday, featuring a variety of culinary events and programs.

As part of its efforts to promote Seoul's dining scene, the city government published “100 Taste of Seoul 2023," a guidebook in Korean and English in early September. The book lists 100 distinctive restaurants and bars in Seoul alone. It also introduces an additional 50 vegan-friendly dining locations.

The guidebook is also available online at the "Taste of Seoul 2023" official website.

Through Friday, a total of 67 restaurants and eateries, including those introduced in the “100 Taste of Seoul 2023” and hotel restaurants in Seoul, are offering a range of special menus -- from Asian dishes, grilled meat and vegan options to desserts and alcoholic beverages -- at special prices. The list of restaurants can be found on the event's official website.

A variety of tour programs to local bistros, traditional tea houses, rice-wine bars and cooking-class cafes are also available.

Fees for the tour programs range from 60,000 won ($45) to 280,000 won. Reservations can be made via the event's official website. Each tour program is led by English-speaking tour guides.

Tours to some of Seoul's top food spots -- Gwangjang Market, Ikseon-dong and Eulji-ro alleys and the Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market -- are also available.