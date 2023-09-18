ACE Engineering gains foothold in US

ACE Engineering CEO Danny You (left) held the launching ceremony for the "Big Rock 1" project with global partners in its showcase booth at RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas last Tuesday. (ACE Engineering)

ACE Engineering, the nation's energy storage system supplier, said Monday it has successfully participated in RE+ 2023, celebrating the launch of “Big Rock 1” project with key players of the renewable energy industry.

Held from Sept. 11-14 in Las Vegas, RE+ 2023 is North America's largest renewable energy convention. ACE Engineering showcased its exhibition booth there along with 1,300 global companies and 30,000 attendees.

Having more than 30 meetings with renewable energy system integrators and developers, ACE Engineering has discussed its future plans on product development and engineering, the company said.

On the second day of the event, it held the launching ceremony for the “Big Rock 1” project in its showcase booth. Securing partnerships with energy storage developers including LS Energy Solutions and Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, ACE Engineering is now leading the biggest 480 megawatt-hour capacity ESS project in California.

“As our first large scale system in the US, Big Rock 1 project is definitely a major step forward,” said LS Energy Solutions CEO Steve Fludder in its newsroom.

As a global supplier, ACE Engineering will manufacture the project's ESS in accordance with US safety certification, the company said.

“In this project, we forged partnerships with the leaders of the renewable energy industry, proving the burgeoning influence of our competitive technology,” said ACE Engineering CEO Danny You.