[Photo News] Hana concert tints weekend in green

By Song Jung-hyun

Published : Sept. 18, 2023 - 14:36

K-pop girl band IVE performs during the Hana Playlist Concert held at Yonsei University in Seoul, Sunday. Other singers in the lineup included singer and producer Psy, folk duo MeloMance, ballad singer Sung Si-kyung and K-pop boy band Zerobaseone. The two-day event was hosted by Hana Financial Group as part of its ongoing cultural projects aimed at raising its brand awareness. (Hana Financial Group)

