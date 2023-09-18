[Photo News] New Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO

Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mattias Vaitl, whose official term as CEO started earlier this month, speaks at the awards ceremony for the “Korea TechMasters” technical skills competition held at the Mercedes-Benz Korea Training Academy in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. The German carmaker’s two separate automotive training programs, Ausbildung and Automotive Mechatronic Traineeship, also kicked off this year’s sessions a day prior. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)