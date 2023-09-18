Home

    Webtoon ‘Get Schooled’ canceled in US over 'racist' content

    Caffeinated drinks spark buzz on teens’ overuse

    Kim Jong-un heads home with drone gifts from Russia

    Kim Yo-jong seen holding $7,000 Dior bag on Russia trip

    Lee Jae-myung and the politics of fasting

    Yoon seeks global backing against NK after Kim-Putin talks

    Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ailing opposition chief

    BTS member Suga to begin military service on Friday

    Private education fees for preschoolers, kindergarteners up 38%: study

    Man kills wife, three sons before drinking poison: police

[Photo News] New Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 18, 2023 - 14:10

Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mattias Vaitl, whose official term as CEO started earlier this month, speaks at the awards ceremony for the “Korea TechMasters” technical skills competition held at the Mercedes-Benz Korea Training Academy in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. The German carmaker’s two separate automotive training programs, Ausbildung and Automotive Mechatronic Traineeship, also kicked off this year’s sessions a day prior. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

