[Photo News] New Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO

[Photo News] New Mercedes-Benz Korea CEOBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 18, 2023 - 14:10
Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mattias Vaitl, whose official term as CEO started earlier this month, speaks at the awards ceremony for the “Korea TechMasters” technical skills competition held at the Mercedes-Benz Korea Training Academy in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. The German carmaker’s two separate automotive training programs, Ausbildung and Automotive Mechatronic Traineeship, also kicked off this year’s sessions a day prior. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
