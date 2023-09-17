[Our Museums] Cheongju Early Printing Museum chronicles birth of publishing

CHEONGJU, North Chungcheong Province -- In the digital age we live in, it is easy to forget the origins of communication and information dissemination.

The Cheongju Early Printing Museum in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, is a testament to the importance of printing throughout history, long before smartphones and laptops became commonplace.

The museum shows how people conveyed their thoughts, ideas and stories through the tangible and enduring medium of print.

Opened in March 1992, the museum stands on the site of the temple of Heungdeoksa where "Jikji," the world's oldest extant book printed using movable metal type, was made. The ninth-century Buddhist temple was burnt to the ground at the end of the Goryeo period.

The Cheongju Early Printing Museum showcases materials illustrating the history of printing and publishing culture and its development in Korea. Over 650 artifacts, including ancient movable metal types and wooden block printed books from the Goryeo and Joseon periods, as well as Buddhist relics from the Heungdeoksa site, are on display.

Published in 1377 in the third year of Goryeo King U's reign, "Jikji" predates Gutenberg's 42-line Bible in Germany by approximately 78 years. The full name of "Jikji," also called "Jikji Simche Yojeol," is "Baekunhwasang-chorok-buljo-jikjisimcheyojeol."

Only the second volume of the two-volume "Jikji," an anthology of teachings of Korea's Seon Buddhism authored by the Ven. Baekun and his disciples, remains. The surviving "Jikji" was inscribed onto the UNESCO Memory of the World Register in September 2001.