S. Korea offers $2 mln in aid to flood-stricken Libya

Most Popular
-
1
N. Korea's Kim meets Russian defense minister, inspects nuclear-capable bombers, warship
-
2
Italy's invasive blue crab has Korean seafood fans excited
-
3
Kim Jong-un heads home with drone gifts from Russia
-
4
UN risks widening rifts as Zelensky takes center stage
-
5
Animals left in substandard conditions at some local zoos
-
6
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
7
[Weekender] Why Korean leadership can’t turn a blind eye on employee feedback
-
8
Caffeinated drinks spark buzz on teens’ overuse
-
9
US to seek further action over NK provocations, intl. law violations: NSA Sullivan
-
10
Ukrainian leader seeks South Korea's reconstruction assistance in nuclear energy, resources, defense industry
S. Korea offers $2 mln in aid to flood-stricken LibyaBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 17, 2023 - 19:53
South Korea will send $2 million in humanitarian aid to flood-stricken Libya, the foreign ministry said Sunday.
The aid will be sent via the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the ministry said.
More than 13,300 people have died since a powerful typhoon struck Libya's eastern coastal city of Derna last Sunday and caused devastating flooding, according to the U.N.
"We hope this aid will help quickly stabilize the Libyan people who have suffered damage from the typhoon and flooding and help recovery efforts," the ministry said.
More from Headlines
-
Kim Jong-un heads home with drone gifts from Russia
-
Lee Jae-myung and the politics of fasting
-
Private education fees for preschoolers, kindergarteners up 38%: study