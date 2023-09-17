Asia Culture Center to present play by Korean, Vietnamese producers

The Asia Culture Center in Gwangju is to present a play titled “Ben Khong Chong” ("Wharf of Widows"), a collaboration between South Korean and Vietnamese producers, on Saturday and Sunday.

The Korea Association of Performing Arts Producers and the Vietnam National Drama Theater showcased some 60 minutes of the play in 2022, as part of an ACC project aimed at promoting international cultural exchanges.

This year the play returns with its all-Vietnamese cast, along with an additional 30 minutes, enhanced by vibrant stage effects.

The main plot revolves around Nhan and her daughter Hanh Ying. Nhan lost her husband during the Dien Bien Phu battle of the First Indochina War while Hanh Ying lost her son during the Vietnam War. Hanh Ying gets divorced after the loss of her son.

Nonetheless, Nhan and Hanh Ying never cease to look for hope and happiness in life.