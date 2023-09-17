Kim Yo-jong seen holding $7,000 Dior bag on Russia trip

In a photograph from the North's official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo-jong (third from right), the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center), can be spotted holding a $7,000 Dior luxury bag during a visit to the Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Russia, Friday. (Yonhap)

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of the North Korean leader, could be seen grasping a $7,000 bag from French luxury fashion brand Christian Dior during Kim Jong-un’s visit to the Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Russia on Friday.

According to a picture released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo-jung was holding the black bag with quilting patterns like that of the Lady Dior bag currently being sold via Dior’s official website. Kim accompanied her brother for his trip to Russia.

It is not the first time that the Kim family appeared in public brandishing foreign luxury goods.

During North Korea’s Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile test launch in March, Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, was seen wearing a $1,900 black coat, also presumed to be from Dior. Kim Jong-un himself was seen wearing a watch from Swiss manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen worth $13,400 during a military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of its ruling Worker's Party in 2020.