DP to introduce motion for prime minister's dismissal

Park Kwang-on (center), floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, reads a resolution from an emergency meeting of the party's lawmakers at the National Assembly in Seoul on Saturday. (Photo - Yonhap)

The main opposition Democratic Party said Saturday it has decided to introduce a motion calling for the dismissal of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and take action to open an independent counsel to probe the case of a young Marine's death.

"We call for the resignation of the Cabinet and will immediately file a dismissal motion for Prime Minister Han Duck-soo," the DP's floor leader Park Kwang-on read from a resolution during a media briefing after an emergency meeting of party lawmakers at the National Assembly.

"We will also take the necessary steps to push for a special prosecutor's bill to investigate charges of obstructing the investigation into the fallen Marine and covering up the case."

The opposition party has accused the incumbent government of interfering with a military investigation into the death of Marine Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who was swept away by an overflowing stream during a mission to search for victims of downpours on July 19.

It had tried to impeach former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup over the case last week, but called off the plan as he offered to step down and his replacement was named earlier this week.

Park also said the DP lawmakers have also asked the party leader Lee Jae-myung to stop his hunger strike that has lasted for 17 days.

Lee began the strike Aug. 31 against what he called the "incompetent and violent" government of President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing the Yoon administration of destroying people's livelihoods and democracy and saying fasting is a last resort to stop the situation. (Yonhap)