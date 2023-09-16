Ukrainian leader seeks South Korea's reconstruction assistance in nuclear energy, resources, defense industry

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on Thursday shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attending a meeting with representatives of Jewish clergy in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo - AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested South Korea's cooperation in nuclear power, resource development and the defense industry as part of reconstruction efforts of the war-ravaged country, Seoul officials said Saturday.

A delegation of government officials and business representatives who visited Kyiv this week to discuss South Korea's potential involvement in reconstruction projects, estimated to be worth around 1,200 trillion won (US$902 billion), returned home Saturday morning.

During a meeting with them Wednesday, Zelensky called for cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, particularly expressing interest in South Korea's expertise in large-scale atomic power technology, the delegation said.

Zelensky also expressed hopes for South Korea's assistance in solar power generation technology and the development and expansion of oil-refining facilities, they said.

"President Zelensky seemed to envision a partnership between Ukraine and South Korea in the energy sector, with a focus on the European Union market," a member of the delegation said.