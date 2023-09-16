State audit agency to begin inspection of hosting of World Scout Jamboree next week

Most Popular
-
1
Mother throws poopy diaper at daycare center teacher
-
2
Inflation set to ease in Oct. amid oil price woes: finance minister
-
3
Allies say Kim, Putin will pay price for military cooperation
-
4
Room for Seoul-Beijing engagement growing
-
5
N. Korea's Kim meets Russian defense minister, inspects nuclear-capable bombers, warship
-
6
Family of 5 found dead, including father suspected of sexual crime
-
7
Cases of teachers treated for depression rise 180% in four years: data
-
8
Pentagon warns N. Korea's arms support would prolong Ukraine war
-
9
Korea to establish surveillance system in wake of toxic humidifier disinfectant case
-
10
Samsung secures upper hand in patent fight against BOE
State audit agency to begin inspection of hosting of World Scout Jamboree next weekBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 16, 2023 - 11:35
The state audit agency said Saturday it will launch a comprehensive inspection next week into the country's hosting of the World Scout Jamboree last month after the event faced much criticism for poor preparations.
The 12-day event, which kicked off Aug. 1, underwent significant challenges, including a heat wave and a powerful typhoon, which forced the relocation of around 40,000 participants from a campsite in Saemangeum, a reclaimed wetland on the southwestern coast, to various parts of the country.
The Board of Audit and Inspection said it will begin the inspection at the offices of the North Jeolla Province government, the gender equality and family ministry and others from Monday through Nov. 17 to look into what went wrong in organizing the event.
The agency had been collecting relevant documents for the inspection from organizations involved in the event after announcing its plans for the inspection last month.
The BAI is expected to look into various entities, including the organizing committee and other government agencies, including the ministries of interior and culture.
The inspection will also likely encompass the selection process of Saemangeum as the event's host location, the establishment of necessary infrastructure, and the functioning of the organizing committee. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea's Kim meets Russian defense minister, inspects nuclear-capable bombers, warship
-
US to seek further action over NK provocations, intl. law violations: NSA Sullivan
-
N. Korean athletes arrive in Hangzhou for Asian Games: reports