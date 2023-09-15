[Photo News] SK chief at SK hynix chip complex

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (right) talks with SK hynix CEO Park Jung-ho upon his visit to the construction site of Yongin Semiconductor Cluster in Gyeonggi Province on Friday. Stressing that it is the most strategically planned project so far, Chey called for the utmost efforts to guarantee the cluster's success. Under a 120 trillion won ($90.4 billion) investment, SK hynix plans to build up to four semiconductor fabrication plants within the cluster, with the first fab scheduled to be completed by 2027. (SK Group)