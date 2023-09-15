McDonald's Korea introduces kiosks for visually impaired customers

A customer uses a kiosk designed for the visually impaired at a McDonald's restaurant in Seoul. (McDonald's Korea)

McDonald's Korea said Friday that the company has upgraded its self-service kiosks for visually impaired customers at 15 stores located in Seoul.

The company said the new kiosks come with new keypads and headphone jacks, through which visually impaired users can connect their headphones and browse the menu.

The 15 stores have been selected based on their proximity to welfare institutions, education institutes and job centers for visually impaired people.

McDonald's Korea noted that the company will continue to upgrade kiosks at other stores across the country in the future.

McDonald’s Korea is the first among McDonald's branches in Asia to introduce kiosks for visually impaired customers, and the second worldwide, following the US in 2021.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s Korea has also signed an agreement with the National Institute for Lifelong Education to develop education programs that can increase kiosk accessibility for the visually impaired.