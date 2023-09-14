Nibble on royal sweet treats at Gyeongbokgung

The Gyeongbokgung Saenggwabang program offers two courses, which consist of one of six traditional teas and six delicate desserts through Oct. 21. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)

Savor delicacies enjoyed by Korean kings and queens at Gyeongbokgung in central Seoul.

Organized by the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation, the "Gyeongbokgung Saenggwabang" program brings to life palace desserts and tea as documented in the "Veritable Records of the Joseon Dynasty" from the Joseon era (1392-1910).

"Saenggwabang," located in the royal kitchen known as "sojubang," was a dedicated space for making desserts and snacks for royals.

Stepping inside saenggwabang at the palace, visitors are greeted by attendants dressed in hanbok as the court ladies of Joseon did.