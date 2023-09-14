[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel offers gift packages for Chuseok

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel has prepared gift packages for the Korean Thanksgiving holiday known as Chuseok.

The premium set consists of six apple mangos, a melon and a bunch of shine muscat for 280,000 won.

The hotel’s premium wine selections are also available at prices starting from 70,000 won.

The “special hamper” includes international ingredients and snacks for 230,000 won.

For more information, call (032) 835-1123.

Grand Hyatt Seoul presents “Cheers Tonight”

Grand Hyatt Seoul has launched its “Cheers Tonight” promotion for the Chuseok holiday.

The promotion offers one night’s stay along with Corona beer and one main dish of fried chicken or a Margherita pizza.

Free access to the hotel’s gym and outdoor swimming pool are also included.

The promotion runs through Oct. 31. The outdoor swimming pool is open until Oct. 3.

For reservations, call (02) 797-1234.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents Chuseok gift packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is offering a bevy of gift packages in celebration of Chuseok.

The gift packages range from premium Korean beef, fruits and honey to the hotel's signature products and vouchers.

Prices for the gift packages start from 100,000 won.

The “Hanwoo++ Grilled Meat Mi Hyang” set is priced at 825,000 won, while the hotel’s signature fragrance set is available at 180,000 won.

For more information, call (02) 6388-5000.

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas showcases “Autumn Breeze”

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas has unveiled the “Autumn Breeze” package for the fall season.

The package offers one night’s stay in a junior suite room along with two tickets for the Joseon royal tomb Seonjeongneung in southern Seoul.

Pecan pie and tea are also included in the package, available at the hotel’s lounge bar.

The “Autumn Breeze” package is available until Oct. 31, with prices starting at 546,000 won.

For reservations, call (02) 555-5656.

Grand Walkerhill Seoul launches autumn packages

Grand Walkerhill Seoul is offering promotional packages for the autumn season.

Its own "Autumn Breeze" package offers one night’s stay at a grand deluxe room and a dinner for two with prices starting at 253,000 won. Draft beer and popcorn are also included in the package.

The “Autumn Delight” package offers a one-night stay in a club suite room and breakfast for two at the club lounge, with prices starting from 347.000 won.

The packages are available through Nov. 30. Reservations can be made via the hotel’s official website or by phone.

For more inquiries, call (02) 455-5000.