[Herald Design Forum 2023] Architect Lina Ghotmeh's roots in Beirut live on in her work

Lebanese architect Lina Ghotmeh (courtesy of Gilbert Hage) Lebanese architect Lina Ghotmeh (courtesy of Gilbert Hage)

Lebanese architect Lina Ghotmeh's architecture philosophy is rooted in her hometown of Beirut. The port city is situated at the midpoint of the country’s Mediterranean coast, with a history of more than 5,000 years. “At my practice, our projects are born from my methodology of design and research called ‘archaeology of the future.’ It is about finding the uniqueness of each situation, so every project talks about where it is. Archaeology of the future is influenced by Beirut, where I’m from,” Ghotmeh said in an email interview with The Korea Herald on Sept.11. The 43-year-old architect and founder of the Paris-based studio Lina Ghotmeh- Architecture, said Beirut has been buried under multiple layers following many earthquakes, in addition to witnessing the history of the Phoenicians and the Greeks. “I look at an environment, at the history of a typology, and I work almost like a detective, like an archaeologist. But because architecture is never an act of the past -- it's a space that exists in the future -- it's the archaeology of the future,” she said.

"A Table" shown at the 22nd Serpentine Pavilion in London (courtesy of Lina Ghotmeh — Architecture, Iwan Baan, Serpentine) "A Table" shown at the 22nd Serpentine Pavilion in London (courtesy of Lina Ghotmeh — Architecture, Iwan Baan, Serpentine)

Selected as an architect for the 22nd Serpentine Pavilion in London -- an annual event that invites internationally known architects to design and create their first structures in England -- Ghotmeh showcased a wooden nine-sided polygon building called “À Table,” featuring tables and chairs in a polygon formation along the perimeter inside. Internal wooden beams that encircle the perimeter of the structure emerge as thin tree trunks and the fretwork panels that sit between the beams feature plant-like cut out patterns, aiding ventilation and allowing natural light to come in. The pavilion is open to the public from June 9 to Oct. 29. “The philosophy of 'À Table' is dialogue, conversation, people coming together. Instead of having separate tables and chairs, 'À Table' is about a communal gathering. It starts with this idea of how we bring people together with the intimate spatiality that is created by sitting on a chair at a table,” she said. The pavilion embodies the architect’s focus on sustainability and designing spaces conceived in dialogue with the natural environment that surrounds them. “Built of low-carbon wood, it extends the surrounding park by its material, telling of its capacity to be easily assembled or disassembled to be reassembled elsewhere and continue its life. Under a broad canopy, designed to resemble a tree's foliage, it invites the public to sit back and enjoy (for a) long time,” said Ghotmeh.

"Stone Garden" in Beirut, Lebanon, designed by Lina Ghotmeh (courtesy of Iwan Baan) "Stone Garden" in Beirut, Lebanon, designed by Lina Ghotmeh (courtesy of Iwan Baan)