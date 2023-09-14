Former Hongik University professor Kim Sung-hee to head MMCA

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in Seoul (MMCA)

Former Hongik University professor Kim Sung-hee will lead the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, the Culture Ministry said Thursday.

Kim would take office on Monday, the ministry told The Korea Herald. Kim, 65, was one of three final candidates for the position, according to a source.

Kim, former associate professor at the Department of Curatorial Studies and Art Management at Hongik University, co-founded CAN Foundation in 2008, a nonprofit art center in Seoul that supports Korean artists and facilitates their exhibitions abroad.