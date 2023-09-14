S. Korea becomes EU’s 7th-largest source of imports: KITA

Containers wait at Shinseondae Port in Busan on Sept. 8. Despite the global slump in trade, South Korea's exports to the European Union has been on an increase this year, according to the Korea International Trade Association. (Newsis)

South Korea has risen to become the European Union's seventh-largest source of imports in the first four months of this year, eclipsing Japan and Russia for the first time, according to the Korea International Trade Association on Thursday.

The value of the EU's imports from Korea climbed 10.7 percent on-year from January to April while the European trade bloc’s total imports dropped 8.6 percent on-year during the same period, a report released by KITA showed.

Its imports from Korea in the period stood at $26.4 billion, the third-largest amount for a non-European country after China and the United States.

The figure exceeded the size of the EU's inbound shipments from Japan and Russia, which stood at $26.2 billion and $21.1 billion, respectively.

Four countries in the European region had higher exports to the EU -- the UK, Switzerland, Turkey and Norway.

Figures show Korea's exports to the EU increased by 3.5 percent from January to July, even when its total exports dipped by 13 percent, compared to the same period of the year before.

In the first six months of this year, the EU saw an increase in its imports of secondary battery materials from Korea. Imports of cathode materials climbed by 107 percent, while those of graphite and electrolytes increased by 190 percent.

As the EU is working to build a self-reliant battery ecosystem, Korea's EU-bound exports of finished products and parts decreased in the period. However, exports of battery materials to Poland and Hungary increased, as the EU is heavily dependent on imports for battery materials. It will continue to import cathode materials, anode materials, electrolytes and separation membranes, KITA explained.

South Korea’s car exports to Europe also soared. Exports of electric vehicles to Germany and France increased by 143.8 percent and 125.7 percent, respectively, while the exports of automobile parts climbed in Germany, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

For the bio industry, Korea's exports to the EU of both active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished products increased in Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands and Italy.

EU’s secondary battery, automobile and bio industries will continue to grow at fast pace, enabling an expansion of exports for Korean businesses, KITA said.

As the EU will limit sales of cars to low-emission models starting in 2035 through its “Fit for 55” legislative package, its electric vehicle and lithium battery industries are projected to grow 16.5 percent and 30 percent annually over the next five years.

KITA further projected the EU's bio industry to grow by 24.1 percent every year until 2028 as the demand for pharmaceuticals increase due to the aging society and relaxed regulations on biosimilars.

“It is important to dominate the market in advance by improving the production environment, while responding to the new trade rules of the EU,” researcher Kim Na-yul from KITA said.

The EU's trade structure has been transitioning based on non-economic factors such as the environment, human rights and supply chain stability, KITA pointed out.

“Strengthening the competitiveness of our exports by diversifying the export products and utilizing the preferential tariff treatment from the Korea-EU free trade agreement is necessary," Kim said.