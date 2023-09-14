Stray Kids to play Gocheok Sky Dome in October

Boy band Stray Kids is headed to Gocheok Sky Dome, one of the nation's biggest and most coveted concert venues to perform in.

The band's agency JYP Entertainment on Thursday announced Stray Kids will hold a two-day concert at Gocheok Sky Dome Oct. 21-22.

It has taken Stray Kids five years to make it to performing at Gocheok Sky Dome, where many top singers from Korea and overseas have performed.

The gig, titled "Stray Kids 5-Star Dome Tour 2023 Seoul Special Unveil 13," comes as part of the group's latest concert tour, "5-Star Dome Tour," currently taking place in Japan.

Stray Kids is one of the most popular K-pop bands globally right now. The eight-piece on Tuesday made history at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards by winning in the best K-pop category with its latest single, "S-Class." This marked the band's first win at the prestigious annual US music event.

The octet's popularity has spiked especially in the US recently, with the band's latest album, "5-Star" -- fronted by "S-Class" -- tallying as the fourth-most sold album in the country so far. It came in second in rank in terms of overall album sales, following Taylor Swift.

On Sept. 23, Stray Kids will perform in New York at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival as the event's only Asian musicians.

The band in August kicked off its first-ever dome tour in Japan. With the series, it was originally set to hold eight concerts in four cities in Japan -- Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo -- but added two dates in Seoul to the list with the latest announcement.

Following the Seoul gigs, the band will mark the finale of the concert series at the Tokyo Dome Oct. 28-29.