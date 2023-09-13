Grand Mint Festival to kick off on Oct. 20 with 43 acts

Most Popular
Grand Mint Festival to kick off on Oct. 20 with 43 actsBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Sept. 13, 2023 - 17:34
The Grand Mint Festival 2023 announced 13 more musicians and bands for its lineup on Wednesday, including Jung Joon-il, The Classic, Young K, Yudabin Band and Hynn, completing the line up of 43 acts.
The annual indie music festival will take place from Oct. 20-22 with a variety of performers, ranging from K-pop singers and ballad singers to acoustic bands and modern rock bands.
The event organizer Mint Paper announced a total of 30 performers and teams last month, including Nell, Thorn Apple, N. Flying, Lee Seung-hwan, Daybreak, Younha, Kim Feel, Melomance and Peppertones.
On Oct. 20, young and emerging artists will take to the stage for a show titled "The GMF 2023: Special Night" at 88 Lawn Field in the Olympic Park, eastern Seoul.
There will be simultaneous performances at three different stages throughout the festival, at the Mint Breeze Stage, Loving Frost Garden and Cafe Blossom House.
The Mint Breeze Stage is the festival’s main stage at 88 Lawn Field, which can accommodate up to 8,000 standing audience members.
Loving Forest Garden, an outdoor stage at 88 Lake, features tiered seating for up to 2,000 audience members. This stage will present acoustic music performances.
Meanwhile, the indoor Cafe Blossom House at the Olympic Weightlifting Gymnasium, which can hold up to 2,000 standing audience members, will feature more lively acts.
Performances will start at noon or 1 p.m on each day of the festival. More details about the schedule for each stage will be released via the event organizer’s official website, www.mintpaper.co.kr, and Instagram at Grandmintfestival.
Tickets can be purchased online at Interpark, Yes24 and Wemakeprice. One-day ticket prices start at 104,500 won for Friday and 121,000 won for Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets can also be bought on-site for 130,000 won, but online reservations are recommended.
