Grand Mint Festival to kick off on Oct. 20 with 43 acts

The Grand Mint Festival 2023 announced 13 more musicians and bands for its lineup on Wednesday, including Jung Joon-il, The Classic, Young K, Yudabin Band and Hynn, completing the line up of 43 acts.

The annual indie music festival will take place from Oct. 20-22 with a variety of performers, ranging from K-pop singers and ballad singers to acoustic bands and modern rock bands.

The event organizer Mint Paper announced a total of 30 performers and teams last month, including Nell, Thorn Apple, N. Flying, Lee Seung-hwan, Daybreak, Younha, Kim Feel, Melomance and Peppertones.

On Oct. 20, young and emerging artists will take to the stage for a show titled "The GMF 2023: Special Night" at 88 Lawn Field in the Olympic Park, eastern Seoul.