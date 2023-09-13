Home

    Kim departs for potential summit with Putin

    Kim Jong-un flanked by military cadre enters Russia amid US warning

    Opposition demands Yoon sack entire Cabinet

    [Herald Review] 'It's 2PM' a throwback to boy band's golden era

    Sex discrimination still widespread issue in S. Korean workplace: survey

    Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal

    Defense minister expresses intent to resign

    S. Korea plans to send quake aid for Morocco

    [Herald Interview] OECD competition chief touts Korea's antitrust fight against Google

    A year after Sindang murder, stalking crimes persist, bills pending

[Photo News] McLaren 750S unveiled

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 13, 2023 - 14:47

Head of Asia Pacific at McLaren Charlotte Dickson (second from left), McLaren Seoul CEO Lee Tae-heung and other executives pose for a photo next to the McLaren 750S to celebrate its launch in Korea, in Seocho-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. The spider model features a more advanced weight-saving option, powertrain performance and dynamic driving experience than the renowned 720S coupe, according to the company. “With the new 750S, the British luxury sports car brand plans to expand its footing in the Korean market,” Lee said. (McLaren Seoul)

