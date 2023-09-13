[Photo News] McLaren 750S unveiled

Most Popular
[Photo News] McLaren 750S unveiledBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 13, 2023 - 14:47
Head of Asia Pacific at McLaren Charlotte Dickson (second from left), McLaren Seoul CEO Lee Tae-heung and other executives pose for a photo next to the McLaren 750S to celebrate its launch in Korea, in Seocho-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. The spider model features a more advanced weight-saving option, powertrain performance and dynamic driving experience than the renowned 720S coupe, according to the company. “With the new 750S, the British luxury sports car brand plans to expand its footing in the Korean market,” Lee said. (McLaren Seoul)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
