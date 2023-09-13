Home

  1. 1

    Kim departs for potential summit with Putin

  2. 2

    Kim Jong-un flanked by military cadre enters Russia amid US warning

  3. 3

    Opposition demands Yoon sack entire Cabinet

  4. 4

    [Herald Review] 'It's 2PM' a throwback to boy band's golden era

  5. 5

    Sex discrimination still widespread issue in S. Korean workplace: survey

  6. 6

    Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal

  7. 7

    Defense minister expresses intent to resign

  8. 8

    S. Korea plans to send quake aid for Morocco

  9. 9

    [Herald Interview] OECD competition chief touts Korea's antitrust fight against Google

  10. 10

    A year after Sindang murder, stalking crimes persist, bills pending

[Photo News] Sold out

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 13, 2023 - 14:46

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday that more than 110,000 people applied to order the Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition during the seven-hour lottery event held via its website on Tuesday. The limited-edition bundle, priced at 4.29 million won ($3,230), includes a phone, a smartwatch and accessories featuring the American fashion house’s color scheme. (Samsung Electronics)

