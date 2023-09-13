[Photo News] Sold out

Most Popular
-
1
Kim departs for potential summit with Putin
-
2
Kim Jong-un flanked by military cadre enters Russia amid US warning
-
3
Opposition demands Yoon sack entire Cabinet
-
4
[Herald Review] 'It's 2PM' a throwback to boy band's golden era
-
5
Sex discrimination still widespread issue in S. Korean workplace: survey
-
6
Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
7
Defense minister expresses intent to resign
-
8
S. Korea plans to send quake aid for Morocco
-
9
[Herald Interview] OECD competition chief touts Korea's antitrust fight against Google
-
10
A year after Sindang murder, stalking crimes persist, bills pending
[Photo News] Sold outBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 13, 2023 - 14:46
Samsung Electronics said Wednesday that more than 110,000 people applied to order the Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition during the seven-hour lottery event held via its website on Tuesday. The limited-edition bundle, priced at 4.29 million won ($3,230), includes a phone, a smartwatch and accessories featuring the American fashion house’s color scheme. (Samsung Electronics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Yoon to name new ministers of defense, culture, gender equality
-
Opposition leader questioned again over suspected illegal remittance to N. Korea