Stray Kids win for best K-pop, TXT wins for best 'Push' performance at VMAs

Stray Kids accept the award for best K-pop for "S-Class" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (AP)

Stray Kids took home the award for best K-pop at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for its latest single “S-Class," on Tuesday.

“We’ve been making music ever since the start of our career, but to receive this award just really means a lot to us,” said Bang Chan of Stray Kids on the stage to receive the award at the event in Newark, New Jersey.

“We want to thank our fans for being so supportive. We have so much to show you guys so please look forward to us in the future,” Felix of Stray Kids added.

This is the group’s first-ever VMA win, making it a memorable moment for band members Lee Know, Changbin, Bang Chan, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

Stray Kids also performed their award-winning single live on stage at the event, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday.

Among the nominees for the best K-pop award were aespa for the single “Girls,” Blackpink for “Pink Venom,” Fifty Fifty for “Cupid,” Seventeen for “Super” and Tomorrow X Together for “Sugar Rush Ride.”