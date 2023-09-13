Stray Kids win for best K-pop, TXT wins for best 'Push' performance at VMAs

Most Popular
Stray Kids win for best K-pop, TXT wins for best 'Push' performance at VMAsBy Hong Yoo
Published : Sept. 13, 2023 - 14:25
Stray Kids took home the award for best K-pop at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for its latest single “S-Class," on Tuesday.
“We’ve been making music ever since the start of our career, but to receive this award just really means a lot to us,” said Bang Chan of Stray Kids on the stage to receive the award at the event in Newark, New Jersey.
“We want to thank our fans for being so supportive. We have so much to show you guys so please look forward to us in the future,” Felix of Stray Kids added.
This is the group’s first-ever VMA win, making it a memorable moment for band members Lee Know, Changbin, Bang Chan, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.
Stray Kids also performed their award-winning single live on stage at the event, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday.
Among the nominees for the best K-pop award were aespa for the single “Girls,” Blackpink for “Pink Venom,” Fifty Fifty for “Cupid,” Seventeen for “Super” and Tomorrow X Together for “Sugar Rush Ride.”
TXT also won for performance of the year on the MTV "Push" series for “Sugar Rush Ride.”
“We will remember how excited we were to become 'Push' artists. We wanted to show who we are and our music to lots of people. This award means that we did that. Thank you Moa,” said Huening Kai of Tomorrow X Together, referring to the band's fandom.
The group also debuted “Back for More” with Brazilian pop artist Anitta on the stage at the event.
The award for song of the summer went to Jungkook of BTS for “Seven (Ft. Latto).”
Jungkook made his solo debut with the track in July, sweeping major music charts since, including Oricon, iTunes, Official Singles and Billboard.
Other K-pop artists among the nominees for the category were Fifty Fifty for “Cupid (Twin Ver.),” and TXT for “Do It Like That.”
Blackpink, meanwhile, was nominated across six different categories: best K-pop, show of the summer, group of the year, best choreography, best art direction and best editing. The girl group took home the title for group of the year.
Blackpink has been on its “Born Pink” world tour since October last year, holding concerts across 34 cities and drawing approximately 1.75 million fans so far.
