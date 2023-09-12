[Test Drive] Mercedes-Benz’s new CLE Coupe not your average 2-door

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN -- If someone were asked to talk about the traits of a regular two-door coupe, words like quick, slick and compact might come to mind. Mercedes-Benz is looking to change these norms with the launch of its new CLE Coupe.

The Korea Herald got to experience the new CLE Coupe 450 4 Matic first hand during a global media test drive event held in the northern Spanish city of San Sebastian from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.

The vehicle's facade embodies both athleticism and elegance, with a forward-leaning front dubbed the “shark nose” and a low-slung bonnet. The two contoured power domes on the long hood gave an edge to the car’s dynamic appearance. The newly-designed radiator grill is aesthetic and stylish, boasting a chrome finish and a pattern with Mercedes-Benz's iconic three-way star.

What really stood out from the CLE Coupe’s design was how much longer and wider it is than an average coupe. At 4,850 millimeters long, 1,860 mm wide and 1,428 mm high, the new two-door is the largest coupe in the mid-size coupe segment, according to Mercedes-Benz. Its wheelbase is 25 mm longer than the C-Class Coupe, creating more space inside the car. Unlike traditional coupes that make rear seat passengers look uncomfortable, the back seats of the new CLE Coupe felt comfortable even for the Herald reporter, who is 184 centimeters tall.