National Assembly introduces resolution mourning Morocco earthquake victims

A lawmaker from South Korea’s ruling People Power Party is leading a resolution to mourn the lives lost in the recent Morocco earthquake​ and to mobilize support for recovery efforts in devastated communities.

Rep. Jung Hee-yong, who heads the ruling party’s committee for natural disaster preparedness, said Tuesday he had introduced a resolution to recognize the victims of the the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night, and to support their recovery.

The resolution, expressing condolences and sympathies to the Moroccan government and people on behalf of the Korean people and urging the South Korean government’s emergency relief and other support efforts, was submitted to the National Assembly earlier the same day.

Jung, who is part of the ruling party’s leadership, said in a release that President Yoon Suk Yeol has “offered his deepest condolences” to the victims killed, injured or otherwise affected by the earthquake and “expressed a strong will to provide necessary support.”

“The National Assembly resolution reflects the president’s will to fulfill our responsibility as a member of the international community to provide immediate support and humanitarian assistance,” he said.

“I sincerely hope that this resolution can provide the help that the Moroccan people need. I extend my sincere condolences and sympathies to all Moroccans.”