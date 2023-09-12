Man arrested for hurling bricks from Seoul building

Pedestrians in Eunpyeong-gu, northern Seoul, were sent scrambling for cover Monday morning as concrete bricks and wood, some weighing up to 3 kilograms apiece, were hurled from the rooftop of a nearby seven-story building onto the sidewalk and road below.

The chaos unfolded at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 4, as people were busy heading to work. One of the falling objects struck a moving car. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Police responded to the scene and arrested a man in his 20s. The man, surnamed Kim, was taken into custody three days later, a Seoul Seobu Police Station official told news outlets Tuesday. The suspect faces charges of attempted aggravated assault and destruction of property.

During questioning, the suspect reportedly cited "anger against society" as his motive.

He had a medical history of schizophrenic disorder, according to the police.