S. Korea arrests over 10,000 drug offenders in H1

South Korea arrested over 10,000 drug offenders during the first half of the year as part of the government initiative to stamp out drug-related crimes in what was once considered a drug-free country.

The number of drug offenders caught by law enforcement surged to 10,252, up nearly 20 percent compared with the previous year, according to government data unveiled Tuesday. Throughout 2022, 18,395 drug offenders were nabbed by law enforcement, hitting an all-time high.

The amount of drugs confiscated by law enforcement during the same period amounted to 571 kilograms, up by over 50 percent on-year.

Among the drugs confiscated are meth -- which accounted for over half of all seizures by weight -- marijuana, yaba and other new types of synthetic drugs, according to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, but it did not elaborate on how many doses the seized narcotics represent.

"The government will use all available resources in the second half of the year to work to eradicate illegal drugs in society," Bang Ki-sun, minister of Government Policy Coordination, said in a statement, as he presided over the 6th meeting of the Pan-Governmental Committee on Narcotic Drugs on Tuesday at the Government Complex Seoul.

"(The government) will work to redeem the status of a drug-free country," he added.