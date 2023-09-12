S. Korea arrests over 10,000 drug offenders in H1

Most Popular
-
1
Kim departs for potential summit with Putin
-
2
Opposition demands Yoon sack entire Cabinet
-
3
Yoon returns home from trip to Indonesia, India
-
4
First episode of ‘The Sword of Aramun’ quashes fans’ concerns over new lead actors
-
5
N. Korean leader has photo session with paramilitary parade participants
-
6
[KH Explains] Hyundai Motor feels cost pinch of ‘French IRA’
-
7
Yoon likely to reshuffle Cabinet this week
-
8
Sex discrimination still widespread issue in S. Korean workplace: survey
-
9
[Herald Review] 'It's 2PM' a throwback to boy band's golden era
-
10
S. Korea plans to send quake aid for Morocco
S. Korea arrests over 10,000 drug offenders in H1By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Sept. 12, 2023 - 16:32
South Korea arrested over 10,000 drug offenders during the first half of the year as part of the government initiative to stamp out drug-related crimes in what was once considered a drug-free country.
The number of drug offenders caught by law enforcement surged to 10,252, up nearly 20 percent compared with the previous year, according to government data unveiled Tuesday. Throughout 2022, 18,395 drug offenders were nabbed by law enforcement, hitting an all-time high.
The amount of drugs confiscated by law enforcement during the same period amounted to 571 kilograms, up by over 50 percent on-year.
Among the drugs confiscated are meth -- which accounted for over half of all seizures by weight -- marijuana, yaba and other new types of synthetic drugs, according to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, but it did not elaborate on how many doses the seized narcotics represent.
"The government will use all available resources in the second half of the year to work to eradicate illegal drugs in society," Bang Ki-sun, minister of Government Policy Coordination, said in a statement, as he presided over the 6th meeting of the Pan-Governmental Committee on Narcotic Drugs on Tuesday at the Government Complex Seoul.
"(The government) will work to redeem the status of a drug-free country," he added.
Bang also said that the government proposed to allocate 60.2 billion won ($45.4 million) in 2024 to deal with drug crimes. If the proposed bill passes through parliament, the budget for next year will see a 2.5-fold rise compared with that of this year.
The government says it plans to use the budget to purchase three new high-resolution mass spectrometers, track virtual assets used to trade narcotics, increase the number of narcotics treatment facilities and raise public awareness on the use of drugs.
Prior to the meeting, Bang visited the National Forensic Service in western Seoul to inspect drug-detecting facilities.
More from Headlines
-
Kim Jong-un flanked by military cadre enters Russia amid US warning
-
6 in 10 view chaebol favorably: FKI survey
-
A year after Sindang murder, stalking crimes persist, bills pending